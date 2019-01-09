Business Analyst

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced leading FinTech company offering an intellectual culture by placing importance on idea generation, innovation, learning and discussing interesting topics seeks a Business Analyst with a Bachelor (B.) of Commerce, B. Engineering or a B. Science degree from a recognized university and at least 3-5 years’ work experience in the Asset Management industry.

DUTIES:

Performing requirements analysis. This may involve working closely with both clients and the implementation team to determine acceptable solutions.

Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful reports for clients and/or the Implementation Team to implement the solution.

Understanding the detail but also being able to take a big picture approach. This will allow the role to provide input into the priorities for any deliverables.

Liaising with Project Management to determine acceptable timeframes and priorities for delivery to the client

Ensuring solutions built by the implementation Team meet the business needs and requirements. This will involve testing the deliverable prior to handing it over to the client and obtaining their feedback at multiple stages within the project/deliverable life cycle.

Obtaining approval from the client for the deliverables

REQUIREMENTS:

A Bachelor (B.) of Commerce, B. Engineering or a B. Science degree from a recognized university.

At least 5 years work experience in a business analyst role.

At least 3-5 years’ work experience in the Asset Management industry.

The data and terminology associated with Asset Management is understood.

The platform is primarily configured, which is based on E

