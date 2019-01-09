C# Developer

Cape Town is looking for some hardcore C# Developers to assist with the development of Enterprise nTier Application Software. You will assist in areas like Enterprise, Web, Mobile, Thick Client, Web/Rest Services, Relational Databases, NoSQL, Messaging queues, etc. Apply now if you are interested to join a company with international footprint.

Education:

IT Degree/Diploma

Job Experience & Skills Required:

3-5 years C# development experience

Mercurial, Bamboo and continuous integration

Excellent object orientation skills

Agile experience

Understand design patterns and their application

Competent on the front-end, middle tier and databases

.Net framework

Presentation Layer (UI) – ASP. HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript

Windows operating system

Exposure to testing tools

KPA’s:

Develop application software and writing scripts

Maintenance, debugging and problem solving of existing software products and client solutions

Unit testing/integration testing

Technical documentation

Setting up and maintenance of new infrastructure environments for products/client solutions

