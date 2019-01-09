C# Developer

Cape Town is looking for some hardcore C# Developers to assist with the development of Enterprise nTier Application Software. You will assist in areas like Enterprise, Web, Mobile, Thick Client, Web/Rest Services, Relational Databases, NoSQL, Messaging queues, etc. Apply now if you are interested to join a company with international footprint.
Education:
- IT Degree/Diploma
Job Experience & Skills Required:
- 3-5 years C# development experience
- Mercurial, Bamboo and continuous integration
- Excellent object orientation skills
- Agile experience
- Understand design patterns and their application
- Competent on the front-end, middle tier and databases
- .Net framework
- Presentation Layer (UI) – ASP. HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript
- Windows operating system
- Exposure to testing tools
KPA’s:
- Develop application software and writing scripts
- Maintenance, debugging and problem solving of existing software products and client solutions
- Unit testing/integration testing
- Technical documentation
- Setting up and maintenance of new infrastructure environments for products/client solutions
