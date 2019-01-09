Intermediate Java Developer

If you are a Full Stack Java Developer in the Cape Town area looking to work for a company with a footprint in the international market, then this opportunity might be for you! The position is available for permanent employment and contract employment.Job & Company Description:

Modify, develop, test and maintain applications.

Evaluate application system, processes and requirements – make changes and maintain as required.

Work as part of a project team

Develop and test enterprise-ready business applications (web-based, desktop based, service based, schedules processes)

Work closely with Business Analysts to specify business requirements and translate them into technical specifications

Assist Database Developers to write effective database code

Work with QA Analysts to implement testing plans

Education:

Matric

IT Diploma/Degree

Oracle Entry-Level Java Programmer Certificate

Oracle Java Professional Programmer Certificate

Job Experience & Skills Required:

3-5 years Java Development experience

Exposure to BDD/TDD

Enterprise development experience

Object Orientated design

Java (JSE API, GUI, JDBC, J2EE, Servlets, JAXP/JAXB, Logging frameworks, EJB, JSP, AJAX, AOP)

Frameworks (Struts/JSF, PrimeFaces, Spring, ORM Concepts)

XML (Core concepts, DTD/XSD, XSL)

Databases (RDBMS, Oracle, DB2, SQL)

App Design (OOA/S, Design Patterns, Application Architecture, Technical Architecture)

Operating Systems (Windows, Linux)

App Servers (Tomcat, Websphere, Integration frameworks)

Scripting (Python/Jython, Shell Scripting)

Agile/Scrum

