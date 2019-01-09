Junior Java Developer

Key responsibilities:
– Work as part of a project team to develop and test enterprise-ready business applications in a variety of
configurations (e.g. web-based, desktop-based, service-based or scheduled processes).
– Help produce brand new solutions, solutions based upon third-party applications, or solutions that
interact with existing systems.
– Is aware of, prepared to learn and follow industry best-practice when developing applications.
– Use programming languages and tools (generally) around the Java platform.
– Work with Business Analysts to specify business requirements and help translate these requirements into
technical specifications (including Class, Sequence and other UML diagrams).
– Help Database Developers write efficient and effective database access code.
– Work with QA Analysts to implement testing plans and write the necessary code to automate testing in
line with our Test-Driven Development methodology.
– Work with customers and project managers to deliver quality, effective software, in line with our Agile
Development process.
– Help diagnose the root causes of systems issues using their problem-solving skills.
– Help research and evaluate potential technical solutions to business problems
Personal Attributes / Character traits required for this job:
– Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.
– Good judgement and experience of prioritising and working to tight deadlines.
– Ability to learn fast and share knowledge, experience and best practices with teammates
– Willingness to take responsibility and ownership of their work.
– Empathise with customers and communicate at the appropriate level
– Appreciation of their position within the wider roles & responsibilities of the DPS community
– Ability to work under pressure
– A practical approach to problem-solving
– Able to document information and share knowledge with colleagues
– Follows a structured approach to their work
– Personal drive to succeed
Education and General Working Experience:
– Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential
– Proven Java experience of at least 2 – 3 years professional development experience
– Candidates with more or deeper development experience are welcome to apply
– Remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant technical experience
– Development experience in a Scrum based Agile environment will be an advantage
– Exposure to BDD/TDD will be a definite advantage
– Exposure to Enterprise development is a requirement
– Exposure to object-oriented design concepts will be an advantage
Supervised Exercised:
May assist and train lower level development staff.Technical skills required:
The following represents a list of the technologies the incumbent will be required to operate in. Being proficient in a good deal of these technologies will qualify you to apply for this position as knowledge of the complete stack will be an advantage but is not essential.
SKILLS
Java :
– Basic JSE API (to v7)
– GUI Development (Swing / SWT)
– Java 5.0 Language Fundamentals (preferably Java 7)
– JDBC
– J2EE
– Servlets
– JAXP / JAXB
– Logging frameworks (SLF4J, Log4J)
– EJB (MDBs)
– JSP & HTML (incl v5.0)
– JSP Custom Tags
– JavaScript / AJAX
– AOP
– Caching mechanisms (ehCache)
Frameworks:
– Web Frameworks (Struts/JSF,PrimeFaces)
– Spring (Core, Web, Remoting, Security etc.)
– ORM Concepts and Frameworks (Specifically myBatis)
– XML Core Concepts
– DTD/XSD
– XSL (XSL:FO)
Databases:
– Core RDBMS Concepts
– Oracle
– DB/2
– SQL
App Design:
– OOA/D
– Design Patterns (GoF)
– Enterprise Patterns
– Application Architecture
– Technical Architecture
O/S Windows :
– Desktop & server
– Linux
App Servers:
– Tomcat
– Websphere (including Admin)
– Integration Frameworks (Apache Camel)
General Dev. Unit Testing Concepts (JUnit, Mockito etc.):
– Maven
– Retail Business Domain Knowledge
Scripting:
– Python / Jython
– Shell Scripting
Process:
– Agile – SCRUM
– TDD/BDD/Specification-by-Example
– Distributor Source Management Processes
Certifications:
Oracle Entry-Level Java Programmer
Oracle Java Professional Programmer