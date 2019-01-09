.NET Wizard – Century City

A fantastic company that is engrossed in so many different applications and projects for clients within the gambling and e-commerce industry are seeking a .NET Developer to be a part of their ever growing development space.

I could start off with a list of requirements, but I’d rather give you a list of reasons to join this well established, Microsoft Gold Partner who are working with the latest and greatest international clients.

Permanent role with great stability

Continues training across Microsoft stack as well as open source

Exposure to new technologies

Mentorship and clear career progression

Team environment with a shared objective to grow

Competitive salary

Clients on a global scale

Team building

Free parking, lunches and gym

You’ll be involved in launching a brand new product/system which is one of its kind and a first for their clients. using these particular technologies.

Tech you’ll be using include .NET Core, Azure, AngularJS, JavaScript, ASP.Net MVC, CSS/HTML, Angularjs

If you are looking for a new challenge and like the sound of established company that hasn’t lost its start-up mentality then feel free to get in touch!

(email address) or (contact number)

