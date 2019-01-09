Project Manager / Business Analyst

An employer of choice in the financial services niche is seeking a tenacious and solutions-driven Project Manager / Business Analyst to gather functional business requirements from both internal and external business partners while working directly with the development team to efficiently and effectively reach established business outcomes. Qualification:Matric (Essential)Degree or National Diploma in a relevant field of study Skills & Experience: Minimum 4 years' commercial Business Analysis and/or Project Management expertRobust experience within asset management is essentialSolid understanding of SQL Job Description:This dynamic hybrid role requires effective communication and organizational skills of a problem-solver and business expert to act as a primary point of contact between the IT department and all business stakeholders.

