Senior Java Developer

The overall purpose of the job:

Modifies, develops, tests and maintains applications. Helps evaluate application systems, processes and requirements makes changes to those systems and maintains them where necessary.

Key responsibilities:

– Work as part of a project team to develop and test enterprise-ready business applications in a varietyOf configurations (e.g. web-based, desktop-based, service-based or scheduled processes).

– Help produce brand new solutions, solutions based upon third-party applications, or solutions that interact with existing systems.

– Is aware of, prepared to learn and follow industry best-practice when developing applications.

– Use programming languages and tools (generally) around the Java platform.

– Work with Business Analysts to specify business requirements and help translate these requirementsinto technical specifications (including Class, Sequence and other UML diagrams).

– Help Database Developers write efficient and effective database access code.

– Work with QA Analysts to implement testing plans and write the necessary code to automate testing

In line with our Test-Driven Development methodology:

– Work with customers and project managers to deliver quality, effective software, in line with our Agile

Development process:

– Help diagnose the root causes of systems issues using their problem-solving skills.

– Help research and evaluate potential technical solutions to business problems

Personal Attributes / Character traits required for this job:

– Strong communication skills, both written and verbal

– Good judgement and experience of prioritising and working to tight deadlines

– Ability to learn fast and share knowledge, experience and best practices with teammates

– Willingness to take responsibility and ownership of their work

– Empathise with customers and communicate at the appropriate level

– Appreciation of their position within the wider roles & responsibilities of the DPS community

– Ability to work under pressure

– A practical approach to problem-solving

– Able to document information and share knowledge with colleagues

– Follows a structured approach to their work

– Personal drive to succeed

Education and General Working Experience:

– Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential

– Proven Java experience of at least 5 – 7 years professional development experience

– Candidates with more or deeper development experience are welcome to apply

– Remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant technical experience

– Development experience in a Scrum based Agile environment will be an advantage

– Exposure to BDD/TDD will be a definite advantage

– Exposure to Enterprise development is a requirement

– Exposure to object-oriented design concepts will be an advantage

Supervised Exercised:

– May assist and train lower level development staff.

