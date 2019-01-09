Technical Specialist

Introduction

We currently have a role available for a Technical Specialist to ensure the delivery, maintenance and support of technology based solutions in the Merchandising Applications Environment in order to satisfy business requirements in line with the business strategy.

Job Specification

– Responsible for supporting the Merchandising functional team, technical design of solutions, development, review of development team’s coding and solutions, maintenance and the support of systems/ applications within the team

– Interpretation of functional requirements and communication with outsourced development team

– Unix experience

– General scripting experience (e.g. UNIX, DOS, ANT)

– Integrate with systems analysts in order to develop systems specifications from process specifications

– Evaluate and recommend alternative system solutions

– Design and code complex programmes from specifications

– Investigate and resolve complex systems issues across applications

– Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date

– Implement approved changes as per change control and security processes

– Maintain and support existing applications

– Develop unit test plans and perform/oversee unit, systems and integration testing

Minimum Requirements

TECHNICAL AND FUNCTIONAL

– 3 year or relevant IT qualification

– 2-3 years relevant experience in leading teams and ensuring alignment to team standards

– 5 years relevant IT experience

– 5 years + specific programming experience

– Experience in an Oracle Applications Environment; proven expertise in PL/SQL

– Relevant retail and business knowledge

– Knowledge of JAVA programming

– Broad understanding of IT services and infrastructural elements

– Good working knowledge of:

o ERP systems administration

o Unix systems administration

– Experience in compiling test cases and alignment to test processes and activities

– Specific analysis and development skills

– Project management methodology

– Relevant business process context knowledge

– General understanding of internet technologies

– Experience in relational database design

– Capacity Planning, trend analysis and long term forecasting to ensure future demands are catered for

Please note that only applicable candidates will be contacted.

