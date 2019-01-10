C# Developer

NB INFO NEEDED BEFORE YOUR APPLICATION WILL BE CONSIDERED
– CV in WORD format
– All skills and experience in the SPEC BELOW to appear in detail in your CV
– ALL reasons for leaving and periods of employment are included and correct
– ID number, current rate/salary and notice period
Minimum Requirements
Mandatory Skills / Abilities required for the Job
– Generalist, with a passion for, and proven track record in the following core competency areas:
– Front End, Middle Tier, and Database
– Technologies include but not limited to:
– Exposure to data tier abstraction technologies e.g. .NET Entity Framework will be an advantage
– Presentation Layer (UI) – ASP, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, Javascript
– Scripting Language – Javascript, JQuery
– Databases – Relational Databases experience necessary (MSSQL)
– Operating System (O/S) – WINDOWS.
– Exposure to any of the popular Testing Tools preferable.
Personal Attributes / Character traits required for this job
– Delivery focused – Be deadline driven and adheres to Sprint deadlines.
– Team Player – must be able to work as part of a team.
– Self-Starter – Be able to work independently and contribute effectively to the team.
– Initiative
– Flexible/adaptable/approachable and willing to work in rapid changing, high delivery environment
– Integrity
– Keen attention to detail.
Education and General Working Experience
– Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential.
– Minimum requirement is Matric with at least 3-5 years solid C# on the job work related development experience. Remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant technical experience.
– Exposure to Mercurial, Bamboo, continuous integration an advantage.
– Good Object orientation is a must.
– Experience working in an Agile development environment preferred but not essential.
– Basic understanding of design patterns and their application
Job Specification
Key Roles and Responsibilities
– Developing application software for any product and / or customised client solutions.
– Development extends to Front-end, Middle Tier and Databases and includes Presentation Layer, Business Logic, Data, Services, Databases and Scripting.
– Maintenance, debugging and problem-solving of existing software products and / or custom client solutions.
– Review product requirements to give development estimates and product feedback.
– Unit testing / integration testing Features developed.
– Technical documentation that shares knowledge effectively.
– Setting up new infrastructure environment for products and / or customised client solutions.
– Maintenance and updates to the existing infrastructure environment for the products and / or customised client solutions.
Day to day duties and responsibilities include the following:
– Developing software and writing scripts as per specifications or requirements provided.
– Unit testing / Integration testing.
– Working collaboratively as part of an Agile development team:
– Implementing business requirements as created and prioritised by the Product Owner.
– Deliver according to the Definition of Done requirement.
– Collaborating with other developers, testers and business analysts as required, including pair programming.
– Participate in technical planning and implementation meetings.
– Participate in Sprint Planning Development Cycles every 2 weeks.
– Participate in the Daily Standup meetings.
– Participate in code reviews.
– Participate in, and present demos where required.
– Participate in sessions with QA and business analyst to meet the delivery deadlines.