DevOps Engineer

Our client, a multi award winning company based in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town, offers various hosting solutions to over 40,000 customers.

Voted on more than one occasion as a Best Employer in South Africa, our clients is both customer and employee centric, priding themselves on operating with integrity and delivering on promises.

Rapidly expanding they are looking for a DevOps Engineer to join their team.

As DevOps Engineer, you will form part of a team that will be responsible for the development, integration and maintenance of in-house developed and 3rd party web applications, providing innovative tools to the power user, ensuring a seamless, intuitive hosting experience to our customers. In this role, you’ll work as part of software engineering to deploy and operate our clients internal and customer-facing production systems. Help automate and streamline our operations and processes. Build and maintain tools for deployment, monitoring and operations. And troubleshoot and resolve issues in our dev, test and production environments.

Responsibilities

– Continually drive process and technical improvements within the development team

– Participate in all aspects of the software development process

– Develop and automate continuous deployment pipeline

– Develop monitoring strategy for deployed applications and supporting infrastructure

– Quickly identify, troubleshoot and solve technical issues

– Collaborate with developers in DevOps, in other teams and also the QA team to produce world class developer tooling

– Able to collaborate well with others including considering others’ perspectives on methodologies and technologies

Essential Criteria:

– BSc or BTech majoring in Computer Science will be advantageous, however your ability to demonstrate your in-depth understanding of the web technologies and sound software engineering practices will trump a formal qualification

– Strong background in Linux/Unix Administration

– Experience with infrastructure as code (IaC) practices and tools like Terraform, Puppet, Chef or equivalents

– Ability to use and quickly learn to use a wide variety of open source technologies and cloud services

– Strong experience with MySQL

– A working understanding of code and script (Ruby, PHP and/or Python) with strong shell scripting

– An understanding of SCM systems and Git in particular, Gitlab a bonus

– Knowledge of best practices and IT operations in an always-up, always-available service

– Experience with CI (Jenkins, Hudson)

– Experience in Cloud Infrastructure (Open stack or equivalent)

– Experience with Docker and orchestration, Swarm/Kubernetes/Rancher or similar

– Experience with Monitoring and alerts (ELK Stack, Prometheus, Grafana)

In return for your expertise they offer free web hosting, a fantastic office environment, 18 days paid leave, life insurance disability cover, funeral benefits, a retirement plan and medical aid. In addition you’ll enjoy flexible working hours, and 4 months maternity leave.

Learn more/Apply for this position