Full Stack Engineer (SQL Angular2 .NET Cloud Devel

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-growing leading retailer is looking for a Full Stack Engineer who will be responsible for the design, creation and testing of medium to complex applications, according to specifications and in accordance with agreed standards within the IT Money Market Financial Services Department.

REQUIREMENTS:

Essential:

3 years Degree / Diploma

2 – 3 years’ Experience as Analyst Developer or 4-6 years as an Application Developer / Programmer / Full Stack Engineer

3 – 5 years Client Server Experience

4 years System Analysis

4 years Design

5 years Development

6 years Database design and development

4 years SQL server

2 years Angular 2+

3 years .Net

1-year Cloud Development

Desirable:

3 years Degree / Diploma in Information Technology/Information Systems

Experience in the required tasks in a financial or retail environment

2 – 3 years retail system knowledge and POS

2 – 3 years financial services transactional

1 – 3 years FICA, KYC knowledge

1 – 3 years POPI and security

3 years Solutions Architecture

2 years Agile Methodology

1 -year Net Core

2 years Automation (Unit and deployment)

1 -year DynamoDB

3 years Node.js

3 years MVC Framework

Design, develop and implement efficient and effective solutions by creating well-engineered business applications for multiple channels in Money Market

Support and maintain existing solutions and front-end systems

Design, develop and implement high volume tran

