Growing Telecoms company requires the services of an intermediate Java Developer to join their tech team in buzzing Technopark. If you have good experience in Java and web technologies, love to play with the latest technologies and want to help our client make the user experience of their solid product range even better we would like to hear from you. Qualification:BEng Degree/ BSc Computer Science / I.T Diploma/ B-TECH in Information Technology Skills & Experience: Java certificationsAt least 2 major Java projects including development of restful web servicesJava – EEMySQLLinux Job Description:Design and develop software components and sub-systems.Defend and evangelize your selection of technologies.Imparting knowledge on a regular basis to your peers.Assist with all development processes, tools, and documentation where required.

