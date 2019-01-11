ERP Implementation Project Manager

Role Purpose:Our client is in the process of upgrading their current ERP system and are looking for a dynamic and skilled candidate to join their team, someone to guide this Project over a 3-year period.Experience & Qualifications:

Must have a strong Manufacturing background, understand the business operations and translate them into system requirements;

Experience in Projects background, who will be able to apply sound project management principles and lead effective change management strategies; and

Technical knowledge (Preferably, Industrial Engineer), who has previously been involved with an ERP implementation or similar IT related project

Responsibilities:

Responsible for championing and driving the roll-out of the system. This will be achieved by:

Monitoring and delivering of systems modules and functionality according to the approved scope.

Co-ordination of resources as necessary to achieve objectives.

Chairperson of the Project Steering Group (Delegated).

Responsible for developing and monitoring the project plan at a macro as well as micro level.

Responsible for ensuring the teams achieve the project plan milestones.

Project liaison.

Responsible for providing progress reports to the company divisions.

Responsible for escalation of issues to the Executive Sponsor and divisions.

Responsible for ensuring that all project deliverables are checked and signed off by authorized persons.

Act as guide, mentor and motivate or to theproject team particularly through the ‘as-is’ analysis phase, the system design phase and in closing out last issues before final sign-off of the system blue-print.

Provide an objective voice particularly during the system design phase to ensure industry best practice is adopted as far as possible (Overcome internal resistance to change) but also to ensure that processes that provide the company with a competitive advantage remains (Overcome external pressure to standardize to the detriment of the business).

Play the role of devil’s advocate during the design phase with the view to introduce as much fresh thinking into the design process as possible.

Co-ordinate and guide the team through the as-is documentation process to develop the process inventory, the configuration and master data inventory and as-is process documentation.

Act as guide, mentor and motivator to the project team particularly through the ‘as-is’ to ‘to-be’ gap analysis phase and planning and implementing subsequent gap closing activities to achieve business readiness for the go-live.

