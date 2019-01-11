Java Developer

A renowned financial services tycoon, providing flexible working hours, remote working options, free parking and career-enhancing technological exposure is seeking a vibrant seasoned Java professional with a passion for neat, robust code to join their dynamic team of experts. Qualification:Matric (Essential)Degree or National Diploma in a relevant field of study (Highly advantageous) Skills & Experience: Minimum 5 years’ robust commercial Java development experienceProficiency with:Java (Standard and Enterprise Editions)MS SQL ServerContinuous integration and testingSOAP and RESTDevelopment workflow Job Description:This exciting and career-enriching role calls for an experienced Java Developer to assist with the technical integration of new product consumers while successfully executing the development testing, maintaining and enhancing system functionality of existing code. This individual will be actively involved with both the design and development of new functionality. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information, please call, Kimberly Greyling on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT029221.

