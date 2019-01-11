Mid – Senior Java Developer

Job Title – Mid – Senior Java Developer

Job Type – Permanent

Location: Cape Town

About the Client:

Do you want to work with software development for one of the worlds leading automotive brands? Do you want to be in a role where you can demonstrate your skills and come into your own? With regular salary reviews, cutting edge technology and some fantastic benefits this client is a phenomenal chance to kick your career into the next gear.

As their Java Developer you will have:

Broad experience in overall system design and implementation

Strong software development proficiency, including Java server-side technologies

Java experience with multithreading, annotations, reflection, collections and generics

Good working knowledge of SQL databases – and specifically JPA 2.0/Hibernate

Experience in creating and consuming web services in JSON

Proven experience designing persistence and caching models using SQL

Proven experience using Javascript, CSS and HTML5 to build user interfaces

Excellent debugging skills

Experience creating platforms that support multiple clients

Skills:

Essential Qualifications / Skills:

Java 1.8.+ (Reflection, streams)

AWS (deploy/maintain apps, manage cloud infrastructure)

SQL

JPA 2.*

Spring

Java servlets

Apache

Java Security (keystores, keytool, JWT, RSA/AES)

Git

Tomcat 8.+

Maven 3.+

Beneficial

CI/CD (GITLAB)

TDD

HSM (with Inversion of Control)

UI framework/language (JS, React, etc)

Bash(shell scripting)

Liquibase

Docker

RAML

CANBus

Keyword2000,

UDS Lua

Benefits:

Flexible hours

Free coffee

Catered for meals

Use of top spec vehicles

I would urge you to apply now to avoid missing out on this fantastic opportunity as the role will not be on the market long.

