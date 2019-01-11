Mid – Senior Java Developer
Job Title – Mid – Senior Java Developer
Job Type – Permanent
Location: Cape Town
About the Client:
Do you want to work with software development for one of the worlds leading automotive brands? Do you want to be in a role where you can demonstrate your skills and come into your own? With regular salary reviews, cutting edge technology and some fantastic benefits this client is a phenomenal chance to kick your career into the next gear.
As their Java Developer you will have:
- Broad experience in overall system design and implementation
- Strong software development proficiency, including Java server-side technologies
- Java experience with multithreading, annotations, reflection, collections and generics
- Good working knowledge of SQL databases – and specifically JPA 2.0/Hibernate
- Experience in creating and consuming web services in JSON
- Proven experience designing persistence and caching models using SQL
- Proven experience using Javascript, CSS and HTML5 to build user interfaces
- Excellent debugging skills
- Experience creating platforms that support multiple clients
Skills:
Essential Qualifications / Skills:
- Java 1.8.+ (Reflection, streams)
- AWS (deploy/maintain apps, manage cloud infrastructure)
- SQL
- JPA 2.*
- Spring
- Java servlets
- Apache
- Java Security (keystores, keytool, JWT, RSA/AES)
- Git
- Tomcat 8.+
- Maven 3.+
Beneficial
- CI/CD (GITLAB)
- TDD
- HSM (with Inversion of Control)
- UI framework/language (JS, React, etc)
- Bash(shell scripting)
- Liquibase
- Docker
- RAML
- CANBus
- Keyword2000,
- UDS Lua
Benefits:
- Flexible hours
- Free coffee
- Catered for meals
- Use of top spec vehicles
I would urge you to apply now to avoid missing out on this fantastic opportunity as the role will not be on the market long.
Pearson Frank International is the leading Java recruitment firm, advertising more jobs than any other agency. We deal with both Digital Agencies & End Users Globally and by specialising solely in placing candidates in the market, I have built relationships with most of the key employers in the South African Market and have an unrivalled understanding of where the best opportunities and jobs are.
This is definitely a job you shouldn’t let slip through your fingers. Not many companies will offer as many benefits as this. If you think that this job is something you might be looking for then please do not hesitate to contact me for a chat! Email: (email address) or Ph(contact number)