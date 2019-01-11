.NET Specialist – Cape Town

Job Type: .NET Specialist

Location: Parklands, Cape Town

Contact Name: Matthew Towers

Teleph

One of the coolest clients I’ve worked with, a company that promotes open thinking, beating to your own drum and a vibrant atmosphere for all their developers are seeking a Senior Project Developer!

This client specialises in payment software solutions and software throughout 39 countries. with their staff doubling in size over the past 2 years!

As an Senior Project Developer, your role will include

Developing and programming with Web Applications

Using variety of team servers to manage tasks and application code

Review analyse and provide time estimations

Collaborating with other software developers

Comfortable integrating different applications

Research and a evaluate a variety of software products.

Mentor Intermediate/ Junior Developers.

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

.NET Framework

C#

TSQL

HTML/CSS/JavaScript

js, Jquery or Angular

MVC

The position offers :

Flexible hours!

Free Parking!

Salary increases

Wine and Beer Fridays

Dress down!

Braai’s

Beach location!

This is an chance to further your career, to apply you can contact me:

email your updated CV to or call me on

I look forward to speaking!

