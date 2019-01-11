.NET Specialist – Cape Town

Job Type: .NET Specialist
One of the coolest clients I’ve worked with, a company that promotes open thinking, beating to your own drum and a vibrant atmosphere for all their developers are seeking a Senior Project Developer!
This client specialises in payment software solutions and software throughout 39 countries. with their staff doubling in size over the past 2 years!
As an Senior Project Developer, your role will include
- Developing and programming with Web Applications
- Using variety of team servers to manage tasks and application code
- Review analyse and provide time estimations
- Collaborating with other software developers
- Comfortable integrating different applications
- Research and a evaluate a variety of software products.
- Mentor Intermediate/ Junior Developers.
You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:
- .NET Framework
- C#
- TSQL
- HTML/CSS/JavaScript
- js, Jquery or Angular
- MVC
The position offers :
- Flexible hours!
- Free Parking!
- Salary increases
- Wine and Beer Fridays
- Dress down!
- Braai’s
- Beach location!
