.NET Specialist – Cape Town

Jan 11, 2019

Job Type: .NET Specialist
Location: Parklands, Cape Town
One of the coolest clients I’ve worked with, a company that promotes open thinking, beating to your own drum and a vibrant atmosphere for all their developers are seeking a Senior Project Developer!

This client specialises in payment software solutions and software throughout 39 countries. with their staff doubling in size over the past 2 years!

As an Senior Project Developer, your role will include

  • Developing and programming with Web Applications
  • Using variety of team servers to manage tasks and application code
  • Review analyse and provide time estimations
  • Collaborating with other software developers
  • Comfortable integrating different applications
  • Research and a evaluate a variety of software products.
  • Mentor Intermediate/ Junior Developers.

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

  • .NET Framework
  • C#
  • TSQL
  • HTML/CSS/JavaScript
  • js, Jquery or Angular
  • MVC

The position offers :

  • Flexible hours!
  • Free Parking!
  • Salary increases
  • Wine and Beer Fridays
  • Dress down!
  • Braai’s
  • Beach location!

This is an chance to further your career, to apply you can contact me:

