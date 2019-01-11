Software Developer (Cloud)

CONTRACT DURATION – 12 MONTHSRole Purpose:The Cloud Software Developer will be involved in design and development of the Cloud environment, processes, programs, and scripts. The Primary skill would be Docker and (Kubernetes a plus). Secondary skill should be Java (on Docker) or Node.js (Javascript). Previous experience with CI/CDThis individual must enjoy working on a high-intensity, fast-paced team but can be a strong individual contributor as well. You use your excellent written and verbal communication skills to help your team achieve its goals. You are a motivated professional with a passion for technology that wants to work for a leading edge enterprise.Experience & Education Required:
- Diploma (0 – 2 years)
- IT Degree
Experience
- ETL Design and development
- Docker and (Kubernetes a plus)
- Java (on Docker) or Node.js (Javascript).
Responsibilities:
- Create, develop and maintain systems designs by preparing design layouts, modifying existing designs and assisting in identifying design discrepancies using design tools
- Create navigation structures and information designs; construct prototypes, storyboards, and mockups to effectively communicate design to business analysts & Enterprise Architecture team to include developing a graphic design that effectively communicates the ideas being promoted by the requirements
- Perform user experience activities on projects as necessary
- Demonstrate technical leadership ability in Docker, Node and Communication with web services from JavaScript.
- Perform code reviews and collaborate with peer designers / developers on project work
- Provide limited system support and maintenance for the existing systems in the Application Development Services area
- Performed successful project delivery applying Agile Principles
Skills:
- Agile
- Databases
- Operations Skills
- 1 -3 years Software Development Skills
Competencies:
- Adaptability
- Building Customer Loyalty
- Building a successful team
- Building strategic working relationships
- Coaching
- Communication
- Continuous Learning
- Contributing to team success
- Customer Focus
- Decision Making
- Strong Team player
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.