Software Developer (Cloud)

Jan 11, 2019

CONTRACT DURATION – 12 MONTHSRole Purpose:The Cloud Software Developer will be involved in design and development of the Cloud environment, processes, programs, and scripts. The Primary skill would be Docker and (Kubernetes a plus). Secondary skill should be Java (on Docker) or Node.js (Javascript). Previous experience with CI/CDThis individual must enjoy working on a high-intensity, fast-paced team but can be a strong individual contributor as well. You use your excellent written and verbal communication skills to help your team achieve its goals. You are a motivated professional with a passion for technology that wants to work for a leading edge enterprise.Experience & Education Required:

  • Diploma (0 – 2 years)
  • IT Degree

Experience

  • ETL Design and development
  • Docker and (Kubernetes a plus)
  • Java (on Docker) or Node.js (Javascript).

Responsibilities:

  • Create, develop and maintain systems designs by preparing design layouts, modifying existing designs and assisting in identifying design discrepancies using design tools
  • Create navigation structures and information designs; construct prototypes, storyboards, and mockups to effectively communicate design to business analysts &amp; Enterprise Architecture team to include developing a graphic design that effectively communicates the ideas being promoted by the requirements
  • Perform user experience activities on projects as necessary
  • Demonstrate technical leadership ability in&nbsp; Docker, Node and Communication with web services from JavaScript.
  • Perform code reviews and collaborate with peer designers / developers on project work
  • Provide limited system support and maintenance for the existing systems in the Application Development Services area
  • Performed successful project delivery applying Agile Principles

Skills:

  • Docker and (Kubernetes a plus)
  • Java (on Docker) or Node.js (Javascript).
  • Agile
  • Databases
  • Operations Skills
  • 1 -3 years Software Development Skills

Competencies:

  • Adaptability
  • Building Customer Loyalty
  • Building a successful team
  • Building strategic working relationships
  • Coaching
  • Communication
  • Continuous Learning
  • Contributing to team success
  • Customer Focus
  • Decision Making
  • Strong Team player

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position