Software Developer (Cloud)

CONTRACT DURATION – 12 MONTHSRole Purpose:The Cloud Software Developer will be involved in design and development of the Cloud environment, processes, programs, and scripts. The Primary skill would be Docker and (Kubernetes a plus). Secondary skill should be Java (on Docker) or Node.js (Javascript). Previous experience with CI/CDThis individual must enjoy working on a high-intensity, fast-paced team but can be a strong individual contributor as well. You use your excellent written and verbal communication skills to help your team achieve its goals. You are a motivated professional with a passion for technology that wants to work for a leading edge enterprise.Experience & Education Required:

Diploma (0 – 2 years)

IT Degree

Experience

ETL Design and development

Docker and (Kubernetes a plus)

Java (on Docker) or Node.js (Javascript).

Responsibilities:

Create, develop and maintain systems designs by preparing design layouts, modifying existing designs and assisting in identifying design discrepancies using design tools

Create navigation structures and information designs; construct prototypes, storyboards, and mockups to effectively communicate design to business analysts & Enterprise Architecture team to include developing a graphic design that effectively communicates the ideas being promoted by the requirements

Perform user experience activities on projects as necessary

Demonstrate technical leadership ability in Docker, Node and Communication with web services from JavaScript.

Perform code reviews and collaborate with peer designers / developers on project work

Provide limited system support and maintenance for the existing systems in the Application Development Services area

Performed successful project delivery applying Agile Principles

Skills:

Docker and (Kubernetes a plus)

Java (on Docker) or Node.js (Javascript).

Agile

Databases

Operations Skills

1 -3 years Software Development Skills

Competencies:

Adaptability

Building Customer Loyalty

Building a successful team

Building strategic working relationships

Coaching

Communication

Continuous Learning

Contributing to team success

Customer Focus

Decision Making

Strong Team player

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

