Analyst Programmer P8

A well established company in Ladybrand is looking for a Analyst Programmer P8 to join their company.

The Main purpose of the position:

– The writing and maintaining of programmes and systems for the company

Minimum Requirements:

– Grade 12 with a relevant B degree or diploma in Information Technology

– 3 – 4 years’ experience in the writing and maintaining of programmes and systems

Skills:

– Sound communication and language skills in Afrikaans and English

– Exceptional Computer literacy especially in VB.NET, C# and IBM I-series

– Computer literacy in COBOL, OS/400 operating system (AS400) an advantage

– Previous experience in an agricultural environment an advantage

– Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to function optimally in a team

– Excellent organisation skills

– Technical skills

Responsibilities:

– Writing and maintenance of programmes and sytems

– Delivery of IT related services to management and the group

– Provide training and support to users on current and new programmes and systems

– Maintenance of relevant administration

– Productivity (hours) according to service request system

– Efficiency according to service request system

Should you meet the above requirements, you are welcome to send through a comprehensive CV and recent photo of yourself to (email address)

Closing date: 22 January 2019

