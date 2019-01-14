A well established company in Ladybrand is looking for a Analyst Programmer P8 to join their company.
The Main purpose of the position:
– The writing and maintaining of programmes and systems for the company
Minimum Requirements:
– Grade 12 with a relevant B degree or diploma in Information Technology
– 3 – 4 years’ experience in the writing and maintaining of programmes and systems
Skills:
– Sound communication and language skills in Afrikaans and English
– Exceptional Computer literacy especially in VB.NET, C# and IBM I-series
– Computer literacy in COBOL, OS/400 operating system (AS400) an advantage
– Previous experience in an agricultural environment an advantage
– Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to function optimally in a team
– Excellent organisation skills
– Technical skills
Responsibilities:
– Writing and maintenance of programmes and sytems
– Delivery of IT related services to management and the group
– Provide training and support to users on current and new programmes and systems
– Maintenance of relevant administration
– Productivity (hours) according to service request system
– Efficiency according to service request system
Should you meet the above requirements, you are welcome to send through a comprehensive CV and recent photo of yourself to (email address)
Closing date: 22 January 2019