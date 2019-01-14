Business Analyst

The Business Analyst will function as the link between business objectives and technology development capabilities, and will primarily be involved in the analysis of functionality for the company CRM platform used by the company Advisers nationally.

This is a permanent opportunity based in Cape Town

Responsibilities

– Assess and validate development requirements received from stakeholders before submitting for development.

– Closely working with business (pre-development) and testing (post-development) to ensure requirements are delivered in an expected format.

– The candidate will frequently function as the representative of the team in sessions with business.

– Documentation of platform functionality in consistent sustainable format.

– Provide testers with UAT test packs.

– Implement processes for gathering, reviewing and analyzing development requirements.

– Create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups where applicable.

– Management of development as well as data sourcing function in the team.

Qualification and Experience

– A relevant tertiary qualification

– Extensive experience in related roles in the financial services industry

– Experience in analyzing CRM solutions

– AGILE / Scrum experience

– Expert understanding of the software development process

– Good negotiation ability

– Knowledge of wealth management and adviser value proposition requirements

– Ability to effectively translate business requirements in technology terminology

– Ability to explain technical issues back to business for decision making.

