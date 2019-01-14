CSS/Javascript Developer

Reporting to the Senior JavaScript Engineer.
Your responsibilities will include:
– Your primary focus will be to implement responsive front-end CSS and JavaScript coding with a focus on performance maintainability and SEO friendly code
– Give your opinion on page layout and design
– Give feedback to designers and UX specialists on what they can do to improve the look of your HTML pages
– Occasionally building responsive email templates
Attributes required:
– You have a natural affinity for well structured HTML, CSS and JavaScript code and follow best practice to create responsive web front-ends that deliver an experience that delights our customer
– Have extensive CSS experience – 3+ years ideally
– Be completely comfortable with CSS precompilation
– Be proficient with Bootstrap or other responsive design strategies
– Be experienced in styling SPA templates
– Have created responsive email templates
– Have researched SEO and keep to its guidelines
– Have a good sense of scoping CSS to best suit large projects that make use of reusable components
– Not be dependent on jQuery when SPA libraries have alternative strategies
– You know strategies and have experience to handle issues related to browser fragmentation, different screen sizes and OS
– You have experience using a source control solution such as Git
Nice to have experience:
– Are proficient with JavaScript and know the design patterns that accompany a well architected web app
– Have tried implementing automated testing on web pages
Qualifications:
– Information Technology or Science Degree
– Minimum 3 years of experience