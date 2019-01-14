CSS/Javascript Developer

Reporting to the Senior JavaScript Engineer.

Your responsibilities will include:

– Your primary focus will be to implement responsive front-end CSS and JavaScript coding with a focus on performance maintainability and SEO friendly code

– Give your opinion on page layout and design

– Give feedback to designers and UX specialists on what they can do to improve the look of your HTML pages

– Occasionally building responsive email templates

Attributes required:

– You have a natural affinity for well structured HTML, CSS and JavaScript code and follow best practice to create responsive web front-ends that deliver an experience that delights our customer

– Have extensive CSS experience – 3+ years ideally

– Be completely comfortable with CSS precompilation

– Be proficient with Bootstrap or other responsive design strategies

– Be experienced in styling SPA templates

– Have created responsive email templates

– Have researched SEO and keep to its guidelines

– Have a good sense of scoping CSS to best suit large projects that make use of reusable components

– Not be dependent on jQuery when SPA libraries have alternative strategies

– You know strategies and have experience to handle issues related to browser fragmentation, different screen sizes and OS

– You have experience using a source control solution such as Git

Nice to have experience:

– Are proficient with JavaScript and know the design patterns that accompany a well architected web app

– Have tried implementing automated testing on web pages

Qualifications:

– Information Technology or Science Degree

– Minimum 3 years of experience

Learn more/Apply for this position