Data Science/Systems Developer

The South African Environmental Observation Network (SAEON) is a research platform funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and managed by the National Research Foundation (NRF) since 2002. SAEON is mandated to observe and research ecosystems on land, in coastal regions and the oceans to understand how those systems function and might change over time and space when influenced by socio-economic driving forces including climate change. We deliver our data online and offer tools, services and advice for informed environmental policy-making.

Data Scientist/ Systems Developer (Based in Cape Town) 3 Year Fixed Term Contract

The incumbent will be expected to be able to work with multiple types of scientific datasets, analyse data and create new analysis algorithms based on sound scientific reasoning, have some background in statistics, ML and AI, and be competent to the point of production coding in one or more mainstream development languages.

Key responsibilities will include:

Conceptualising and implementing new analysis and data processing techniques and algorithms, aimed at the quality assurance, value addition, and refinement of one or more of the following data streams:

* Traditional spatial data (raster and vector)

* TIme series data and signals

* Multidimensional (model) and datacube feeds

* Media (video, audio, imagery) – feature recognition and classification, movement recognition, and similar

Developing data products and services in the field of global change monitoring, impacts, and drivers;

Developing analysis, data exploration, and visualisation tools – maps, charts, graphs, and similar – based on mainstream libraries for this purpose;

Build production-quality data pipelines to add value to data streams, and deploy these in standardised data services;

Contribute to the SAEON uLwazi node publication and conference presentation effort;

Engage with stakeholders on technical and scientific topics.

Requirements:

Completed Master’s Degree in GIS, Engineering, Mathematical Sciences, or Environmental Science and 5 years of relevant work experience;

Familiarity with spatial and multidimensional data technologies, data, and services, including; Thorough understanding and demonstrated experience using ArcGIS or other relevant GIS tools to undertake spatial and 3D analyses; Excellent spatial data management skills; Professional registration with either SAGC or SACNASP will be advantageous.

Demonstrable expertise in coding in any of Python, Java, Javascript, or C#, with an emphasis on using libraries for visualisation, statistical analysis, and AI/ ML processing;

Some background in supervised and unsupervised classification techniques.

Applications should include a detailedCurriculum vitae, cover letter and contact details of at least three referees (upload as one document).

Closing date for receiving applications: 28 January 2019

SAEON is committed to employment equity and redress. SAEON reserves the right not to make an appointment to the position as advertised.

