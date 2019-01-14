IT Technician

Our busy company currently has an opportunity for a recently qualified individual to fill the role of IT Technician for our clients. In this position, the successful applicant will be responsible for maintaining the integrity of all computer workstations and associated software within the client’s environment. The IT Technician will also be the main point of contact for employees of the client, who are experiencing computer issues. This is an excellent opportunity for the right individual to join an established organization offering superior support services to businesses in Cape Town. The successful applicant will be offered an opportunity to put their IT skills to work and further their IT knowledge.

IT Technician responsibilities

– Assist personnel with installation, configuration and ongoing usability of system hardware and software

– Offer daily operations and systems support to personnel

– Verify functionality of hardware and software components

– Troubleshoot hardware and software issues in person, remotely and via phone

– Assist employees with computer problems and answer their questions

– Conduct daily routine network operations tasks

The ideal candidate must have a relevant tertiary diploma in an IT.

