Lead .NET Developer – CBD

This role will include:
- Develop software and applications using C#, ASP.NET and Client side technologies.
- Mentoring Junior and Intermediate developers
- Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager
- Performing on project schedules
- Design understanding
- Innovate new solutions and keeping up with current and new emerging technologies
You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:
- C# and .NET framework
- NET
- Angular
- Knowledge of SQL Server
- HTML, JQuery or Java Script
The position offers:
- Flexible working hours
- Engaging Projects
- Travel Opportunities
- Medical Aid and Pension
- Incentives!
