Lead .NET Developer – CBD

Are you looking to take that next step? Are you looking for an opportunity that is going to enhance your career? I am recruiting for an industry leading client that are looking for someone to work on their exciting new projects as they expand their I.T space.

This company is working with national companies on their products as they implement new applications going into 2019.

This role will include:

Develop software and applications using C#, ASP.NET and Client side technologies.

Mentoring Junior and Intermediate developers

Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager

Performing on project schedules

Design understanding

Innovate new solutions and keeping up with current and new emerging technologies

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

C# and .NET framework

NET

Angular

Knowledge of SQL Server

HTML, JQuery or Java Script

The position offers:

Flexible working hours

Engaging Projects

Travel Opportunities

Medical Aid and Pension

Incentives!

This is a chance to enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:

Email your updated CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number).

I look forward to speaking!

Learn more/Apply for this position