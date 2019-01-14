Technical Lead

Technical Lead position available with one of South Africa’s leading energy companies. They are well-known for their marketing and distribution of fuels and energy products.This role requires supervision of senior engineers, provide and build technology expertise with various technical support providers. Deployment and integration of simulation tools.Requirements:

Develop standards for plant health monitoring

Implementation and development of technology strategy

Development or deployment of saving information pertaining various projects, process units or technologies

Supervisory experience

Working with different tools, tech, databases

Establish a graduate development program for upskilling current and future employees

10 years working experience

5 years in a management role

Working experience in manufacturing, engineering or petrochemical environment

