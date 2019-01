Oracle Flexcube Developer

Oracle Flexcube Developer – Cape Town – up to ZAR70000 per month

I am currently recruiting for an Oracle Flexcube Developer for my client in Cape Town. The successful candidate will be working with a team of Flexcube developers. They will also have the opportunity to gain hands on experience with a niche skill that will help them to develop their career within the Oracle space.

In addition to this opportunity, the company has great career growth for their employees, as well as providing strong stability within the business. In addition to the role, the company can offer you 20 days holidays a year, medical aid alongside training opportunities.

Oracle Flexcube Developer required skills;

Practical experience with Oracle Flexcube

Previous experience using Flexcube V12

Experience of code debugging and fixes

Previous experience of interacting with Database Administrators

Ability to work within a team

