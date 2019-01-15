Senior Project Manager

This exciting opportunity requires a Senior Project Manager with a software, financial or engineering background to create and launch products. The candidate will be required to collaborate with developers, project managers, business analysts and QAs. The company offers benefits such as flexi-hours and the option to work from home! Qualification:Matric essentialDegree/ National Diploma in relevant field Skills & Experience: Minimum 8 years’ working experienceRobust agile project management experienceBeneficial: background in IT Job Description:The role encompasses working with clients and the market to understand their pain points, to test value propositions and work with the entire business to successfully create and deliver products. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply.If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, KELLY FISH on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT029253.

