Intermediate Business Analyst

Jan 16, 2019

Role Purpose:The Intermediate Business Analyst is responsible for supporting the organization in providing business solutions / consultation to our external / internal clients. An Intermediate Business Analyst will build a strong focus and foundation in business analysis.Experience required:

  • 2 – 5 Years’ experience in business analysis or related field.
  • Understanding of business and/or systems analysis.
  • Able to create detailed documentation and presenting to stakeholders.
  • Experience working within SDLC methodologies.
  • Proficient with Google Sheets and Confluence
  • Understanding of BPMN
  • Excellent UML skills
  • Solid oral and written communication and presentation skills.
  • Adept at logically identifying, evaluating, quantifying and analysing issues, with appreciation for the big picture.
  • Ability to prioritize recommendations based on implementation complexity and business impact.
  • Results-driven achiever who is able to grasp and communicate complex ideas clearly.
  • Possesses working knowledge of HTML, SQL, and database design.

Skills and Qualifications:

  • IT related Degree/Diploma.
  • BACA Level 3 Competency
  • AgileBA Practitioner Certification
  • IIBA Certification of Competency in Business Analysis (CCBA)
  • Good technical, documentation and communications skills.
  • Understands technical design specifications
  • Knowledge of Microsoft applications, Word, Visio.
  • Knowledge of process modelling, workflow diagramming, use case documentation.
  • Ability to describe business and functional requirements to multiple audiences.
  • Experience working within and leading cross-functional teams
  • Solid planning, organisational and time management skills.
  • Ability to work independently or as part of a team as the situation requires.
  • Strong customer focus and commitment to service excellence.
  • Energetic self-starter who thrives in a fast-paced environment.
  • Focused on helping to improve existing processes with the Business Analysis team.

Responsibilities:

  • Under the direction of a supervisor, perform research and requirements gathering; process analysis; investigation of existing functionality; gap analysis; participation in design of new functionality; ensure functionality/products satisfy the client requirements.
  • Participate in project walkthroughs: business requirements gathering, design walkthrough, functional test plans and implementation sessions.
  • Contribute to the implementation of new products and communicate effectively between internal and external stakeholders to ensure product satisfaction is maintained.
  • Provide leadership by helping to model new procedures and processes for the Business Analysis team.
  • Anticipates client needs before they arise and presents solutions to project management that encompass the issues at hand.
  • Understands expectations that were set with client and recognizes when issues/events may affect delivery.
  • Proactively seeks opportunities to broaden and deepen knowledge base and proficiencies.
  • Shares acquired skills with team members through formal and informal channels.
  • Evaluates business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions
  • Ensures solutions meet business needs and requirements
  • Monitors deliverables and ensures timely completion of projects.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

