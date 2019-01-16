Intermediate Web Developer

Role Purpose:The Intermediate Software Developer is responsible for creating and maintaining software for both the clients and SaaS products. The goal is to write clean and flawless code to produce fully functional software applications according to requirements.Experience required:

3 – 9+ Years’ experience in software development.

Familiarity with Agile development methodologies

Demonstrates proficiency in at least one structured programming language.

Creates effective XSL stylesheets.

Reads and understands XML schemas.

Understands advanced relational database concepts.

Demonstrates proficiency with physical and logical database design.

VSS and beginning CVS / SVN user

Writes effective stored procedures.

Possesses demonstrated work experience with at least one relational database management system.

Experience with software design and development in a test-driven environment

Knowledge of coding languages (e.g. C++, Java, JavaScript, JQuery) and frameworks / systems (e.g. AngularJS, Git, SVN)

Knowledge of C# using Visual Studio using Webforms, MVC and Entity Framework

Experience with continuous integration (e.g. Jenkins & Octopus deploy)

Advanced experience with the following tools: Visual Studio, Git, SVN

Excellent knowledge of relational databases, e.g. SQL

Solid understanding of the systems development lifecycle.

Solid understanding of databases and application services (e.g. queues, caching).

The Intermediate Software Developer is expected to be comfortable working in every part of a complex application.

Programming skills to include but not be limited to C#, MVC, SQL, LinQ, and HTML.

Skills and Qualifications:

Degree/Diploma in Computer Science or related IT field.

MCSA Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate

Microsoft Programming in C#,

MCSA: Web Applications

MCSD: App Builder

Microsoft Azure

Effective written and verbal communication skills.

Analytical thinker with problem solving skills.

Creative individual with the ability to quickly pickup on new languages, technologies and frameworks.

Has general knowledge and understanding of APIs

Ability to learn new languages and technologies

Resourcefulness and troubleshooting aptitude

Multi-task and change from one task to another without loss of efficiency or composure.

Responsibilities:

Writing medium to complex systems and applications using best software development practices.

Working on front-end development (Such as creating views and making changes) and back end web development (Such as logic, APIs and threads).

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to build new features.

Conducting beta testing and testing code for robustness, usability and general reliability.

Produce clean, efficient code based on specifications

Integrate software components and third-party programs

Verify and deploy programs and systems

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing systems.

Recommend and execute improvements

Conduct Code reviews of other team members code prior to committing changes

Create technical documentation for reference and reporting

Taking responsibilityfor estimating, planning, and managing all of his / her owntasks

Reviewing analysis documentation and providing time estimates for tickets.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita

