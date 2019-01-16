IT Technician – Uitenhage

Our client, one of the global leaders in the supply of electrical systems, cables and plastic components; is looking to employ an experienced and knowledgeable IT Technician – Uitenhage. Responsibilities:

  • Support , Maintain IT function in production across shifts

  • Attend to Hardware, operating systems , software and network repairs relating to production IT points

  • Assisting in all critical IT production points

  • Maintain necessary levels of spare parts

  • Maintain critical backup for local data

  • Implement Maintenance plans for IT equipment

 Candidates should have the following expertise and qualifications in the following areas:

  • Senior certificate and ComptiaA+ or N+ or relevant IT Diploma.

  • Experience: Relevant experience in PC hardware, PC operating Systems, PC Networking hardware and LAN hardware and all PC peripherals

  • Willing to work shifts

  • Own transport

  • Preference given to residents of Uitenhage and surrounding areas

