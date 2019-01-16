Java Developer

Overall purpose of the job:

Modifies, develops, tests and maintains applications. Helps evaluate application systems, processes and requirements, makes changes to those systems and maintains them where necessary.

Key responsibilities:

– Work as part of a project team to develop and test enterprise-ready business applications in a variety of configurations (e.g. web-based, desktop-based, service-based or scheduled processes).

– Help produce brand new solutions, solutions based upon third-party applications, or solutions that interact with existing legacy systems. Is aware of, prepared to learn and follow industry best-practice when developing applications.

– Use programming languages and tools (generally) around the Java platform.

– Work with Business Analysts to specify business requirements, and help translate these requirements into technical specifications (including Class, Sequence and other UML diagrams).

– Help Database Developers write efficient and effective database access code.

– Work with QA Analysts to implement testing plans and write the necessary code to automate testing in line with our Test-Driven Development methodology.

– Work with customers and project managers to deliver quality, effective software, in line with our Agile Development process.

– Help diagnose the root causes of systems issues using their problem-solving skills.

– Help research and evaluate potential technical solutions to business problems

Personal Attributes / Character traits required for this job

– Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.

– Good judgement and experience of prioritising and working to tight deadlines.

– Ability to learn fast and share knowledge, experience and best practices with team mates

– Willingness to take responsibility and ownership of their work.

– Empathise with customers and communicate at the appropriate level

– Appreciation of their position within the wider roles & responsibilities of the DPS community

– Ability to work under pressure

– Practical approach to problem solving

– Able to document information and share knowledge with colleagues

– Follows a structured approach to their work

– Personal drive to succeed

Education and General Working Experience:

– Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential

– Proven Java experience of at least 4 – 7 years of professional Java development experience.

– Candidates with more or deeper development experience are welcome to apply.

– Remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant technical experience.

– Development experience in a Scrum based Agile environment will be an advantage

– Exposure to BDD/TDD will be a definite advantage

– Exposure to Enterprise development is a requirement.

– Exposure to object-oriented design concepts will be an advantage

Required Skill Sets:

Java

Basic JSE API (to v7)

GUI Development (Swing / SWT)

Java 5.0 Language Fundamentals (preferably Java 7)

JDBC

Servlets

JAXP / JAXB

Logging frameworks (SLF4J, Log4J)

EJB (MDBs)

JSP & HTML (incl v5.0)

JSP Custom Tags

JavaScript / AJAX

AOP

Caching mechanisms (ehCache)

Frameworks

Web Frameworks (Struts/JSF,PrimeFaces)

Spring (Core, Web, Remoting, Security etc.)

ORM Concepts and Frameworks (Specifically myBatis)

XML

Core Concepts

DTD/XSD

XSL (XSL:FO)

Databases

Core RDBMS Concepts

Oracle

DB/2

SQL

App Design

OOA/D

Design Patterns (GoF)

Enterprise Patterns

Application Architecture

Technical Architecture

O/S

Windows – Desktop & server

Linux

App Servers

Tomcat

Websphere (including Admin)

Integration Frameworks (Apache Camel)

General Dev.

Unit Testing Concepts (JUnit, Mockito etc.)

Maven

Retail Business Domain Knowledge

Scripting

Python / Jython

Shell Scripting

Process

Agile – SCRUM

TDD/BDD/Specification-by-Example

Distributor Source Management Processes

Certifications

Oracle Entry-Level Java Programmer

Oracle Java Professional Programmer

PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING:

– Clean criminal record required

– Applications will only be considered from RSA Citizens or applicants with permanent resident permits.

– For candidates replying to job adverts; if you do not hear back from us within 14 days, please assume that your application has been unsuccessful.

Your friendly recruiter to assist you is: Londi Ndlela

To apply for this position, please use the apply option on this job portal.

