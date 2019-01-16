Manual Testers

Manual Testers – Cape Town – market related salary

I am currently recruiting for Manual Testers for a number of roles based in Cape Town, for our clients based there. They are looking for Manual Testers who have great communication skills and a strong ability to understand the testing environment.

The role is permanent and the companies offer great benefts such as medical aid, pension and 15 days holiday a year!

Manual Testers required skills;

  • Ideally having experience with Selenium as an Automated tool
  • Previous experience as either or both an Automated or Manual Tester
  • Great communciation skills
  • Ability to test on code
  • Previous experience with Java, C# or SQL would be desireable

If these roles sound interesting to you – please send across your CV!







