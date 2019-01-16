Manual Testers

Manual Testers – Cape Town – market related salary

I am currently recruiting for Manual Testers for a number of roles based in Cape Town, for our clients based there. They are looking for Manual Testers who have great communication skills and a strong ability to understand the testing environment.

The role is permanent and the companies offer great benefts such as medical aid, pension and 15 days holiday a year!

Manual Testers required skills;

Ideally having experience with Selenium as an Automated tool

Previous experience as either or both an Automated or Manual Tester

Great communciation skills

Ability to test on code

Previous experience with Java, C# or SQL would be desireable

If these roles sound interesting to you – please send across your CV!

(email address)

(contact number)

(contact number)

