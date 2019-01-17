Product Specification Analyst – Planning (Automotive)

Product Specifications Analyst – Planning
Responsibilities:
– Ensure accuracy of current product specification information
– Supply future product specifications and pricing recommendations based on marketing analysis
– Assist with compiling and researching information required for planning studies, presentation and competitive intelligence reports
– Analyse competitor movement and charges and report findings to Planning & Program Management group as well as regular updates of List Price Comparably Equipped Analysis with pricing moves and specifications
Requirements:
– Tertiary qualification in Engineering
– Cross functional automotive experience will be advantageous
– Automotive experience with good product and market knowledge
– Code 8 Drivers license
– Overtime required to support where required
– Travelling required to support product/programme requirements
Competencies & Skills:
– Strong analytical ability
– Attention to detail
– Resourcefulness in regards to data acquisition
– Excellent computer skills – Microsoft Proficient
– Good communications and presentation skills
– High level of interpersonal skills to work effectively with others
– High degree of planning and creative ability
– Action oriented
– Ability to work under pressure to meet tight deadlines