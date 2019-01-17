Product Specification Analyst – Planning (Automotive)

Product Specifications Analyst – Planning

Responsibilities:

– Ensure accuracy of current product specification information

– Supply future product specifications and pricing recommendations based on marketing analysis

– Assist with compiling and researching information required for planning studies, presentation and competitive intelligence reports

– Analyse competitor movement and charges and report findings to Planning & Program Management group as well as regular updates of List Price Comparably Equipped Analysis with pricing moves and specifications

Requirements:

– Tertiary qualification in Engineering

– Cross functional automotive experience will be advantageous

– Automotive experience with good product and market knowledge

– Code 8 Drivers license

– Overtime required to support where required

– Travelling required to support product/programme requirements

Competencies & Skills:

– Strong analytical ability

– Attention to detail

– Resourcefulness in regards to data acquisition

– Excellent computer skills – Microsoft Proficient

– Good communications and presentation skills

– High level of interpersonal skills to work effectively with others

– High degree of planning and creative ability

– Action oriented

– Ability to work under pressure to meet tight deadlines

Learn more/Apply for this position