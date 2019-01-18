ERP ANALYST

CORPORATE SERVICES

– SAP ERP SOLUTIONS

BASIC SALARY COMMENCING FROM R288 280 PER ANNUM

– REF.: CS 04/19

Requirements:

– BTech OR First Degree

– A minimum of 1 year working experience in a related field

– SAP/ERP Certification is recommended.

Key Performance Areas:

– Assist with the analysis of business challenges

– Assist with implementing solutions that enhance productivity, reduce costs and improve service

– Contribute towards ensuring that all functional requirements are documented and met within a functional area

– Deliver solutions for business and functional requirements within an ERP module at a basic level

– Ensure effective delivery of projects

– Develop and maintain skills in order to meet the standards required by businesses regarding their needs.

CLOSING DATE: 01 FEBRUARY 2019

Please apply (email address)/careers (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants), unless otherwise stated.

