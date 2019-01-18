CORPORATE SERVICES
– SAP ERP SOLUTIONS
ERP ANALYST
BASIC SALARY COMMENCING FROM R288 280 PER ANNUM
– REF.: CS 04/19
Requirements:
– BTech OR First Degree
– A minimum of 1 year working experience in a related field
– SAP/ERP Certification is recommended.
Key Performance Areas:
– Assist with the analysis of business challenges
– Assist with implementing solutions that enhance productivity, reduce costs and improve service
– Contribute towards ensuring that all functional requirements are documented and met within a functional area
– Deliver solutions for business and functional requirements within an ERP module at a basic level
– Ensure effective delivery of projects
– Develop and maintain skills in order to meet the standards required by businesses regarding their needs.
CLOSING DATE: 01 FEBRUARY 2019
Please apply (email address)/careers (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants), unless otherwise stated.