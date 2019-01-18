Principle .NET Developer – CBD, Cape Town

Job Type: Principle .NET Developer
Location: Cape Town, CBD
Contact Name:
Teleph email:
A growing IT software company that delivers innovative software solutions requires an Senior C# ASP.Net Developer to join their Cape Town office. A intermit company with the opportunity of learning new technologies and to be involved with all software development. Our client provides industry leading digital solutions all over the globe!
As a Principle .NET Developer, your role will include
- Develop software and applications using C#,ASP.NET and Client side technologies.
- Mentoring Junior and Intermediate developers
- Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager
- Performing on project schedules
- Translate business feedback and requirements
- Innovate new solutions and keeping up with current and new emerging technologies
You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:
- C# and .NET framework
- NET
- Knowledge of SQL Server
- HTML, Jquery and Java Script
- ORM
- Working in a scrum environment
- Disciplined self-starter
- Analytical way of thinking
Advantageous experience such as financial industry background, Azure service and mobile development would also be great.
The position offers :
- Flexible working scheme
- No dress code
- Recruitment commission
- Flexible working hours.
- Work from home days!
This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:
email your updated CV to or call me on
I look forward to speaking!