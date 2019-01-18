Principle .NET Developer – CBD, Cape Town

Job Type: Principle .NET Developer

Location: Cape Town, CBD

Contact Name: Matthew Towers

Teleph(contact number) email: (email address)

A growing IT software company that delivers innovative software solutions requires an Senior C# ASP.Net Developer to join their Cape Town office. A intermit company with the opportunity of learning new technologies and to be involved with all software development. Our client provides industry leading digital solutions all over the globe!

As a Principle .NET Developer, your role will include

Develop software and applications using C#,ASP.NET and Client side technologies.

Mentoring Junior and Intermediate developers

Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager

Performing on project schedules

Translate business feedback and requirements

Innovate new solutions and keeping up with current and new emerging technologies

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

C# and .NET framework

NET

Knowledge of SQL Server

HTML, Jquery and Java Script

ORM

Working in a scrum environment

Disciplined self-starter

Analytical way of thinking

Advantageous experience such as financial industry background, Azure service and mobile development would also be great.

The position offers :

Flexible working scheme

No dress code

Recruitment commission

Flexible working hours.

Work from home days!

This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:

email your updated CV to <a href="mailto:(email address) ” rel=”nofollow”>(email address) or call me on (contact number).

I look forward to speaking!

Learn more/Apply for this position