Project Manager – Based in Mozambique

Jan 18, 2019

Job summary:

  • Identify a new provider
  • Handover the services to the new provider
  • Build a Disaster Recovery Centre
  • Migrate the existing Data Recovery Centre and the homologation environment to the new Data Centre
  • Management of IT infrastructure and Hardware
  • Management of Disaster Recovery and Homologation Data Centres

Location:

Maputo in MozambiqueLanguage: English and PortugueseExperience:

  • We require working knowledge of managing two similar projects for Data Centres
  • Core Banking System local developments
  • End of Business day running and troubleshooting
  • Applications patching and monitoring
  • Management of IT infrastructure and Hardware
  • Management of Disaster Recovery and Homologation Data Centres

Minimum educational level:

  • BSc Information Technology Degree or similar qualification
  • Project Management Qualification

Skills deliverables:

  • Project framing completed with the list of deliverables, time line, resources and budget
  • Initiate RFP for the identifying the new provider
  • Complete the acquisition process and select the new provider
  • Complete the contractual process with the new provider
  • Organize the handover process including due diligence and possible slots
  • Monitor the hand over process
  • Complete the Disaster Recovery Center as per EU Bank requirements
  • Migrate the Disaster Recovery Center

Candidate attributes:

Excellent Communication skills

Learn more/Apply for this position