Project Manager – Based in Mozambique

Job summary:
- Identify a new provider
- Handover the services to the new provider
- Build a Disaster Recovery Centre
- Migrate the existing Data Recovery Centre and the homologation environment to the new Data Centre
- Management of IT infrastructure and Hardware
- Management of Disaster Recovery and Homologation Data Centres
Location:
Maputo in MozambiqueLanguage: English and PortugueseExperience:
- We require working knowledge of managing two similar projects for Data Centres
- Core Banking System local developments
- End of Business day running and troubleshooting
- Applications patching and monitoring
Minimum educational level:
- BSc Information Technology Degree or similar qualification
- Project Management Qualification
Skills deliverables:
- Project framing completed with the list of deliverables, time line, resources and budget
- Initiate RFP for the identifying the new provider
- Complete the acquisition process and select the new provider
- Complete the contractual process with the new provider
- Organize the handover process including due diligence and possible slots
- Monitor the hand over process
- Complete the Disaster Recovery Center as per EU Bank requirements
- Migrate the Disaster Recovery Center
Candidate attributes:
Excellent Communication skills