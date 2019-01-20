Senior Software Programmer – Fullstack

Senior .NET Developer – Cape Town – up to R 75 000

Leading digital production agency based in Cape Town working with both South African and International clients is looking for a dynamic, skilled Senior .NET Developer to join their expanding team. You will take responsibility for developing and enhancing a NEW complex software system using the latest technologies.

The ideal candidate will have:

– 8+ year’s worth of development experience

– Diploma/Degree in IT, Bsc Computer Science or similar field

– Experience developing and enhancing complex systems from scratch

– Good communication skills and be able to gather and understand client software requirements and expectations

– Agile/Scrum experience

– Experience with evaluating and recommending tools, technologies and processes to ensure the highest quality product platform

– Experience with designing and implementing secure database systems

– Strong practical experience in developing web applications, desktop applications and server and cloud based technologies

Core technology competencies include: C#.NET, ASP.NET, MVC4/5, Angular, SQL, JavaScript, HTML5/CSS3, AJAX, JSON, WebAPI, WCF, some cloud hosting expeirence (Azure), WPF, .NETCORE, ASP.NETCORE MVC

If you want to join a company with a great company culture, this is the perfect opportunity for you. If you’re application is sucessful you’ll soon be taking responsibility for this challenging project while working in an environment that is employee focused. You’ll also enjoy FREE breakfast everyday, have medical aid and a pension scheme. To be considered for this incredible opportunity, apply today to avoid missing out.

Interviews will be taking place over the next week and in some cases can be scheduled with one day’s notice. Please only apply if you are serious about making a career move and are able to attend an interview and complete a technical assesment remotely.

