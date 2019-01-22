Senior Software Developer

My client in the IT industry is seeking to employ a Senior Software Developer to join their team.

Duties include:

– Build software by writing code

– Correcting system issues

– Adapting solutions to work with new technologies and in new environments and Improving system performance

– Involved in planning and spec sessions as well as improvement of their internal technical processes and procedures

– Develop Software to specification

– Maintain and Improve existing solutions

– Write code and UI tests to improve system stability

– Assist with application design and technical documentation

– Ensure software is developed to a high standard

– Execute technical investigations

– Ensure system quality through defined process and standards

Minimum Requirements:

– Relevant qualification from a reputable institution

– 5 years or more of solid working experience

– Strong .NET development experience (using C#)

– Strong Web Development experience (ASP.NET/MVC, HTML/5, JavaScript, CSS3, Bootstrap, jQuery)

– Strong SQL experience (DDL, Queries, Stored Procs, SSIS…)

