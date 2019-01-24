Our client is seeking a Senior Business Analyst whose primary objective is helping clients implement technology solutions in a cost-effective way by determining the requirements of a project or program, and communicating them clearly to stakeholders, facilitators and development teams. Duties:
- Develop, document, maintain complex business models, should interact with all departments, and should participate on business meetings of the organization.
- Explore new ways of opportunities to increase client/customer satisfaction.
- Drive insights through analytics, reporting, and visualization: Conduct data analytics & modelling, define business metrics, and develop dashboards to drive both day-to-day decision-making and long-term strategic-setting
- Regularly review procedures or systems with teams to identify improvements and simplify processes and decision-making.
- Recognise patterns and trends in a wide range of evidence/ data and draw key conclusions, outlining costs, benefits, risks and potential responses.
- Communicate in a straightforward, honest and engaging manner with all stakeholders and stand ground when needed.
- Understand agile methodology and how to apply agile processes to policy making as well as service transformation. Ability to apply an agile mind-set as a way of working.
- Lead a team of business analysts to analyse and translate business requirements to system specification for complex development projects. System specifications include wireframes, use cases, UML, business process models.
- Drive requirements gathering and analysis activities on multiple complex business topics in a fast-paced and changing environment
- Motivate and drive project team members to ensure high performance and productivity.
Experience:
- 10+ years’ experience in a related industry
- 7+ years’ experience as a business analyst
- Understanding of business and/or systems analysis.
- Able to create detailed documentation and presenting to stakeholders.
- Understanding software design and development environments.
- Power BI experience or a willingness to learn visualization tools (e.g., Tableau )
- Experience in a leadership or supervisory role
- High level of proficiency with analytical and presentation tools (e.g., SQL, Microsoft Excel/PowerPoint, Google Sheets/Slides, Confluence)
- Experienced with toolsets for release management, requirements management, quality management and defect tracking
Qualification:
- IT related Degree/Diploma.
- Business Analyst Certification required
- AgileBA Practitioner Certification
- BACA Level 4 Competency
- IIBA Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP)
- PMI Professional in Business Analysis (PBA)
- IIBA Agile Analysis Certification
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Familiarity with OOAD and UML will be advantageous
- Excellent facilitation skills
- Excellent analytical and critical thinking skills – able to analyse and solve problems. Ability to identify and document solutions to complex business problems with accuracy.
- Must be very detail-oriented and possess the ability to exercise independent judgment, work independently with limited supervision.
- Identifying and articulating problem statements, turning analytical results into business recommendations, and presenting to senior executives
- Results oriented – Strives to achieve high levels of individual and organizational performance.