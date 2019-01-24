Senior Business Analyst

Our client is seeking a Senior Business Analyst whose primary objective is helping clients implement technology solutions in a cost-effective way by determining the requirements of a project or program, and communicating them clearly to stakeholders, facilitators and development teams. Duties:

Develop, document, maintain complex business models, should interact with all departments, and should participate on business meetings of the organization.

Explore new ways of opportunities to increase client/customer satisfaction.

Drive insights through analytics, reporting, and visualization: Conduct data analytics & modelling, define business metrics, and develop dashboards to drive both day-to-day decision-making and long-term strategic-setting

Regularly review procedures or systems with teams to identify improvements and simplify processes and decision-making.

Recognise patterns and trends in a wide range of evidence/ data and draw key conclusions, outlining costs, benefits, risks and potential responses.

Communicate in a straightforward, honest and engaging manner with all stakeholders and stand ground when needed.

Understand agile methodology and how to apply agile processes to policy making as well as service transformation. Ability to apply an agile mind-set as a way of working.

Lead a team of business analysts to analyse and translate business requirements to system specification for complex development projects. System specifications include wireframes, use cases, UML, business process models.

Drive requirements gathering and analysis activities on multiple complex business topics in a fast-paced and changing environment

Motivate and drive project team members to ensure high performance and productivity.

Experience:

10+ years’ experience in a related industry

7+ years’ experience as a business analyst

Understanding of business and/or systems analysis.

Able to create detailed documentation and presenting to stakeholders.

Understanding software design and development environments.

Power BI experience or a willingness to learn visualization tools (e.g., Tableau )

Experience in a leadership or supervisory role

High level of proficiency with analytical and presentation tools (e.g., SQL, Microsoft Excel/PowerPoint, Google Sheets/Slides, Confluence)

Experienced with toolsets for release management, requirements management, quality management and defect tracking

Qualification:

IT related Degree/Diploma.

Business Analyst Certification required

AgileBA Practitioner Certification

BACA Level 4 Competency

IIBA Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP)

PMI Professional in Business Analysis (PBA)

IIBA Agile Analysis Certification

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Familiarity with OOAD and UML will be advantageous

Excellent facilitation skills

Excellent analytical and critical thinking skills – able to analyse and solve problems. Ability to identify and document solutions to complex business problems with accuracy.

Must be very detail-oriented and possess the ability to exercise independent judgment, work independently with limited supervision.

Identifying and articulating problem statements, turning analytical results into business recommendations, and presenting to senior executives

Results oriented – Strives to achieve high levels of individual and organizational performance.

