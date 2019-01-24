Senior Business Analyst

Jan 24, 2019

Our client is seeking a Senior Business Analyst whose primary objective is helping clients implement technology solutions in a cost-effective way by determining the requirements of a project or program, and communicating them clearly to stakeholders, facilitators and development teams. Duties:

  • Develop, document, maintain complex business models, should interact with all departments, and should participate on business meetings of the organization.

  • Explore new ways of opportunities to increase client/customer satisfaction.

  • Drive insights through analytics, reporting, and visualization: Conduct data analytics & modelling, define business metrics, and develop dashboards to drive both day-to-day decision-making and long-term strategic-setting

  • Regularly review procedures or systems with teams to identify improvements and simplify processes and decision-making.

  • Recognise patterns and trends in a wide range of evidence/ data and draw key conclusions, outlining costs, benefits, risks and potential responses.

  • Communicate in a straightforward, honest and engaging manner with all stakeholders and stand ground when needed.

  • Understand agile methodology and how to apply agile processes to policy making as well as service transformation. Ability to apply an agile mind-set as a way of working.

  • Lead a team of business analysts to analyse and translate business requirements to system specification for complex development projects. System specifications include wireframes, use cases, UML, business process models.

  • Drive requirements gathering and analysis activities on multiple complex business topics in a fast-paced and changing environment

  • Motivate and drive project team members to ensure high performance and productivity.

 Experience:

  • 10+ years’ experience in a related industry

  • 7+ years’ experience as a business analyst

  • Understanding of business and/or systems analysis.

  • Able to create detailed documentation and presenting to stakeholders.

  • Understanding software design and development environments.

  • Power BI experience or a willingness to learn visualization tools (e.g., Tableau )

  • Experience in a leadership or supervisory role

  • High level of proficiency with analytical and presentation tools (e.g., SQL, Microsoft Excel/PowerPoint, Google Sheets/Slides, Confluence)

  • Experienced with toolsets for release management, requirements management, quality management and defect tracking

 Qualification:

  • IT related Degree/Diploma.

  • Business Analyst Certification required

  • AgileBA Practitioner Certification

  • BACA Level 4 Competency

  • IIBA Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP)

  • PMI Professional in Business Analysis (PBA)

  • IIBA Agile Analysis Certification

  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills

  • Familiarity with OOAD and UML will be advantageous

  • Excellent facilitation skills

  • Excellent analytical and critical thinking skills – able to analyse and solve problems. Ability to identify and document solutions to complex business problems with accuracy.

  • Must be very detail-oriented and possess the ability to exercise independent judgment, work independently with limited supervision.

  • Identifying and articulating problem statements, turning analytical results into business recommendations, and presenting to senior executives

  • Results oriented – Strives to achieve high levels of individual and organizational performance.

Learn more/Apply for this position