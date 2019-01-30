Software Developer Trainee

Software Developer
My client in the IT industry is seeking a Software Developer to join their team
Duties Include:
– Write, modify and debug software and Queries in Visual Studio .Net (C#, VB.net, HTML, XAML, AJAX etc…) and SQL.
– Write software to create multi-threaded or user interface event driven applications, either stand-alone and those which access servers or services
– Use source debuggers and visual development environments
– Basic Testing and documentation of software for client applications
– Interpret written business requirements and technical specification documents
– Perform coding to written technical specifications
– Investigate, analyse and document reported defects
– Perform maintenance programming and correction of identified defects
– Create and maintain technical documentation using defined technical documentation templates
– Performs related duties as assigned
– Understand and apply best practice techniques to software testing and releases
– Ongoing testing on current and new releases
– Quality assessment and feasibility on current installations for new releases
– Communicate results back in a predefined manner
– Compile and keep system user and internal training documentation up to date
– Version Control of all released systems and documentation
– Identifying, logging and verifying defects using a defect tracking system
– Following up on defects
Minimum Requirements:
– Knowledge of .NET Web and Windows based applications and Services
– Knowledge in SQL
– Qualification in Computer Information Systems or relevant qualification preferably Diploma or Degree in Information System
– Be up to date with latest technology
