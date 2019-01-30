Software Developer Trainee

Software Developer

My client in the IT industry is seeking a Software Developer to join their team

Duties Include:

– Write, modify and debug software and Queries in Visual Studio .Net (C#, VB.net, HTML, XAML, AJAX etc…) and SQL.

– Write software to create multi-threaded or user interface event driven applications, either stand-alone and those which access servers or services

– Use source debuggers and visual development environments

– Basic Testing and documentation of software for client applications

– Interpret written business requirements and technical specification documents

– Perform coding to written technical specifications

– Investigate, analyse and document reported defects

– Perform maintenance programming and correction of identified defects

– Create and maintain technical documentation using defined technical documentation templates

– Performs related duties as assigned

– Understand and apply best practice techniques to software testing and releases

– Ongoing testing on current and new releases

– Quality assessment and feasibility on current installations for new releases

– Communicate results back in a predefined manner

– Compile and keep system user and internal training documentation up to date

– Version Control of all released systems and documentation

– Identifying, logging and verifying defects using a defect tracking system

– Following up on defects

Minimum Requirements:

– Knowledge of .NET Web and Windows based applications and Services

– Knowledge in SQL

– Qualification in Computer Information Systems or relevant qualification preferably Diploma or Degree in Information System

– Be up to date with latest technology

Please forward your CV to (email address) or alternatively apply online Ref: TJDev

Please note that if you have not received any response in 14 days your application has been unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position