IT Support Technician needed for a well-established company in Bloemfontein.
Requirements:
Grade 12
A+/N+ Qualification is essential
Tertiary IT qualification will be advantageous
At least two year’s experience in an IT Support position (essential)
Skills:
Diagnostic skills
Proficiency in English
Excellent communication skills
Duties:
Technical assistance to customers
Troubleshooting, etc.
Salary negotiable depending on experience and qualifications
Kindly send your CV and qualifications should you meet above mentioned requirements to (email address)
Should you not hear from us within one week, please accept your application as unsuccessful.