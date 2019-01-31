IT Support Technician

IT Support Technician needed for a well-established company in Bloemfontein.

Requirements:

Grade 12

A+/N+ Qualification is essential

Tertiary IT qualification will be advantageous

At least two year’s experience in an IT Support position (essential)

Skills:

Diagnostic skills

Proficiency in English

Excellent communication skills

Duties:

Technical assistance to customers

Troubleshooting, etc.

Salary negotiable depending on experience and qualifications

Kindly send your CV and qualifications should you meet above mentioned requirements to (email address)

Should you not hear from us within one week, please accept your application as unsuccessful.

