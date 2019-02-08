PHP Developer

PHP Developer (Backend)

Opportunity with a leading IT services company for an Intermediate to SNR PHP developer with minimum 3 years’ experience. PHP, MySQL and experience with an MVC framework essential. Mobile experience would be highly advantageous.

The opportunity offers an immense growth path within the organization for the successful incumbent. Salary negotiable based on experience.

For more information, please contact Monique or email (email address)

Please note that if you have not received any response in 14 days your application has been unsuccessful

