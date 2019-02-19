Network Engineer

REQUIREMENTS
- 3-year Diploma / Degree in Networking
- 4 years’ relevant experience where such experience includes:
- Network installations (cabling, fibre work etc.)
- Basic systems administration
- Basic network administration (small corporate, LAN etc.)
- CompTIA Network+ or similar
- Good working knowledge of data networks, including:
- Dynamic routing protocols such as BGP and OSPF
- Autonomous systems
- Redundancy protocols such as spanning tree and CARP/VRRP
- Next-generation firewalls
- Network access control
- Wireless client access (802.11 a/b/g/n)
- Point-to-point wireless networks
- Optical links
- Address space management
- Deployment of IPv6
- Understanding of storage protocols and concepts, such as:
- Fibre channel
- iSCSI
- NFS
- Replication and backup
- Understanding of the domain name system (DNS)
- Knowledge of network-supporting infrastructure such as DHCP, proxies etc.
- Sound numerical ability
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Assist the Network Architect with the implementation, maintenance and monitoring of the local-, wide- and storage- area networks
- Prepare documentation or diagrams of existing network deployments or new deployments, to be approved by the Network Architect
- Install, configure and maintain firewalls, routers, network access control devices and distribution devices, as well as any access switches
- Day-to-day administration of internet connections, including enforcement of quota restrictions and handling of exceptions in accordance with standard operating procedures
- Ensure that access devices are configured in accordance with the network architecture.
- Ensure that devices are adequately secured and firmware is updated to eliminate known security vulnerabilities
- Ensure that monitoring systems adequately monitor all devices
- Ensure that network access control is functioning correctly
- Continuously improve configurations with the aim of reducing the frequency of outages and the impact of both outages and scheduled maintenance
- Plan, install, configure and maintain network services that exist primarily for network operations or to enable network access control. These include, but may not be limited to DNS, DHCP, RADIUS, NTP and web proxy servers
- Assist with the resolution of complex network faults