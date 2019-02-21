Dynamics CRM Developer – Port Elizabeth

I’m currently working with a top tier global consultancy client that are looking for a a number of CRM Developers to join their rapidly expanding pratice. My client has a number of enterprise level projects across finance, retail and Not-for-Profit to name a few.

My client will give the you the opportunity to gain certifications and work with cutting-edge Dynamics stack software. If you are looking for a business that will support you with first class training and a tried-and-tested stellar career progression plan. Then this could be the ideal fit for you! You should have: -Dynamics CRM Development experience – doing plug-ins and workflows

-C# experience

-Good communcation skills

This is a prime opportunity for you as a Dynamics CRM professional to progress your career onto the next level.

My client are looking to arrange interviews next week, so to ensure you don’t miss out, get in touch ASAP.

To discuss this and other exciting Microsoft Dynamics CRM / MS CRM opportunities in more detail please send your CV to (email address) or call Eddie on (contact number) in complete confidence.

