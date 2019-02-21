A well-established national group specialising in the production of specialised chemical products requires the above to ensure timely and efficient completion of projects within approved budgets.Minimum requirements for the role:
- Relevant tertiary qualification such as a BSc, BTech or BEng in Mechanical or Industrial Engineering specialising in Engineering Projects or related is essential.
- Previous experience as a Project Manager in a heavy engineering field is essential.
- Previous experience with mining mineral processing equipment will be advantageous.
- Must have experience in service level agreements and contract management.
- Must have working knowledge and experience of IT systems and methodologies such as PMBOK and Prince 2 to manage technical and CAPEX projects.
- Must be proficient in Microsoft Office, Microsoft projects, CAD and Inventor.
- Ability to communicate fluently in Afrikaans and English is preferred but not essential.
- Must have excellent planning and communication skills.
- Must have strong commercial and financial skills.
The successful candidate will be responsible for:
- Adapting conceptual designs into engineering GL drawings and flow diagrams to enable design completion.
- Managing and maintaining the Project Management System such as initiation, planning, implementation and reporting.
- Commissioning and hand-over of assigned projects.
- Compiling and finalising all assigned CAPEX Votes.
- Managing costs within budgets and maintaining agreed timeframes for all projects.
- Implementing and managing contracts and performance and service level agreements in place with the various contractors, suppliers and consultants.
- Ensuring adherence to safety procedures for all contractors.
- Identifying gaps and opportunities for improvement as well as motivating and implementing appropriate changes.
Salary package, including benefits, are highly negotiable depending on experience gained.