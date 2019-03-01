Network Technician

My client in the IT industry is seeking a Network Technician to join their team

Requirements Include:

– 2 year diploma / 3 year degree in networking related studies

– CCNA certificate – Should have been rewarded the qualification, not only attended the courses. Please also send the certificate with CV

– At least 2-3 years networking experience

– Must have 2-3 years of working with Networking routers (Cisco, Juniper or Mikrotik)

– Must have 2-3 years of working with VOIP devices and services

Please forward your CV to (email address) or alternatively apply online Ref:TJ46509

Please note that if you have not received any response in 14 days your application has been unsuccessful

