Application Support Engineer

Mar 12, 2019

We’re looking for an Application Support Engineer with Petrochemical or Industrial
experience to be based in Sasolburg.

The ideal candidate will be technically competent (but not a developer) and able to engage with end users as this is a support role. He/she must have the ability and willingness to travel as the job will cover sites across the country.

SKILL SET AND EXPERIENCE

– Functional knowledge of Windows Operating Systems (Win7, Windows 10).
– Functional knowledge of Server Operating Systems (Server 2010, 2012 to date).
– Basic knowledge of Networks (LAN, WAN, WIFI).
– Basic SQL Query writing skills (Candidate should be able to write simple queries to retrieve data from a SQL databases).
– Basic SQL functionality. (Be able to create backups of databases)
– Competent experience with the Microsoft office suite (Excel, Word, Outlook, Projects)
– Willingness to travel. Role is regional and will requirement site to site travel within SA
– Own reliable transport with valid license.
– Knowledge of Windows mobile and Android handheld devices an advantage.
– Basic experience with Barcode printers.

ATTRIBUTES

– Should be able to grasp technical concepts with ease.
– Analytical Skills. Should be able to identify and solve problems.
– Successfully execute tasks, able to plan what, how and when something should be done.
– Identify, understand and respond to customer requirements and expectations.
– Ability to communicate effectively.
– Commitment to learn and grow.
– Pro-active approach to identifying possible issues and rectifying them.
– Be able to take and execute on instructions from Team leader.
– Willingness to work with other team members.
– Perform Standby duties / Call outs, as and when.

PREVIOUS WORK EXPERIENCE

– It would be at an advantage for the candidate if he/she has previous work experience in a Technician / server support role.
– It would be at an advantage for the candidate if he/she has previous work experience at a Petrochemical / Industrial environment.

