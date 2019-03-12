We’re looking for an Application Support Engineer with Petrochemical or Industrial
experience to be based in Sasolburg.
The ideal candidate will be technically competent (but not a developer) and able to engage with end users as this is a support role. He/she must have the ability and willingness to travel as the job will cover sites across the country.
SKILL SET AND EXPERIENCE
– Functional knowledge of Windows Operating Systems (Win7, Windows 10).
– Functional knowledge of Server Operating Systems (Server 2010, 2012 to date).
– Basic knowledge of Networks (LAN, WAN, WIFI).
– Basic SQL Query writing skills (Candidate should be able to write simple queries to retrieve data from a SQL databases).
– Basic SQL functionality. (Be able to create backups of databases)
– Competent experience with the Microsoft office suite (Excel, Word, Outlook, Projects)
– Willingness to travel. Role is regional and will requirement site to site travel within SA
– Own reliable transport with valid license.
– Knowledge of Windows mobile and Android handheld devices an advantage.
– Basic experience with Barcode printers.
ATTRIBUTES
– Should be able to grasp technical concepts with ease.
– Analytical Skills. Should be able to identify and solve problems.
– Successfully execute tasks, able to plan what, how and when something should be done.
– Identify, understand and respond to customer requirements and expectations.
– Ability to communicate effectively.
– Commitment to learn and grow.
– Pro-active approach to identifying possible issues and rectifying them.
– Be able to take and execute on instructions from Team leader.
– Willingness to work with other team members.
– Perform Standby duties / Call outs, as and when.
PREVIOUS WORK EXPERIENCE
– It would be at an advantage for the candidate if he/she has previous work experience in a Technician / server support role.
– It would be at an advantage for the candidate if he/she has previous work experience at a Petrochemical / Industrial environment.