Application Support Engineer

We’re looking for an Application Support Engineer with Petrochemical or Industrial

experience to be based in Sasolburg.

The ideal candidate will be technically competent (but not a developer) and able to engage with end users as this is a support role. He/she must have the ability and willingness to travel as the job will cover sites across the country.

SKILL SET AND EXPERIENCE

– Functional knowledge of Windows Operating Systems (Win7, Windows 10).

– Functional knowledge of Server Operating Systems (Server 2010, 2012 to date).

– Basic knowledge of Networks (LAN, WAN, WIFI).

– Basic SQL Query writing skills (Candidate should be able to write simple queries to retrieve data from a SQL databases).

– Basic SQL functionality. (Be able to create backups of databases)

– Competent experience with the Microsoft office suite (Excel, Word, Outlook, Projects)

– Willingness to travel. Role is regional and will requirement site to site travel within SA

– Own reliable transport with valid license.

– Knowledge of Windows mobile and Android handheld devices an advantage.

– Basic experience with Barcode printers.

ATTRIBUTES

– Should be able to grasp technical concepts with ease.

– Analytical Skills. Should be able to identify and solve problems.

– Successfully execute tasks, able to plan what, how and when something should be done.

– Identify, understand and respond to customer requirements and expectations.

– Ability to communicate effectively.

– Commitment to learn and grow.

– Pro-active approach to identifying possible issues and rectifying them.

– Be able to take and execute on instructions from Team leader.

– Willingness to work with other team members.

– Perform Standby duties / Call outs, as and when.

PREVIOUS WORK EXPERIENCE

– It would be at an advantage for the candidate if he/she has previous work experience in a Technician / server support role.

– It would be at an advantage for the candidate if he/she has previous work experience at a Petrochemical / Industrial environment.

