CNC Programmer

Job and company descriptionA manufacturing client in the Northern Cape is looking for a fully-fledged CNC Programmer to join their team. If you are looking for new challenges and an opportunity to grow your career, please apply today.Experience and skills desiredMatric / N3 qualificationTrade Test – CNC programmerExtensive knowledge of CAD software and other programmes3-5 years’ CNC machining experienceComputer literateRead and understand design drawings Apply now! For more engineering jobs, please visit www.networkrecruitment.co.za If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions. For more information contact:Tumi TsosaneSenior Recruitment Consultant

