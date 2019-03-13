Automation Tester (Contract)

This hyper growth, technology focused firm based in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town is looking for their perfect match!! This is an exciting opportunity not to be missed. If you are an Automation Tester that is looking to join a team that is focused on exponential growth, dynamic input and doing what it takes to take this innovative company to new heights, then apply today. Qualification:MatricRelevant tertiary qualification Skills & Experience: ISEB/ISTQB Foundation Certificate in Software Testing or similarMinimum 4 years’ relevant testing experience Experience is using Selenium Exposure to USSD and Digital environments (Advantageous) Experience with integration testing (Advantageous)Experience using Robot Framework (Advantageous) Job Description:This role will entail functional, integration, usability, configuration and installation testing as well as analysing test requirements, defining test scenarios and designing test cases. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, SARAH MOOREHOUSE on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CTI000078.

