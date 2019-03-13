QA Tester

If you are looking for a Software Testing job in Cape Town, we are the ones that can help you! Qualification:MatricRelevant qualifications Skills & Experience: Minimum 2 years’ experience in testing complex software systemsSQL skillsOS, VM and software skillsExperience creating and maintaining testing environmentsExcellent written and spoken communication skillsAnalytical and logical problem-solving skillsUnderstanding of testing concepts and the role of a QA in Scrum Job Description:You will have the opportunity to handle release management, the software build process, the gathering of user requirement, querying and maintenance of database, user acceptance testing and so much more!If you are an all rounder and have a sense for more than just testing, but leadership and analysisas well, this is the opportunity for you! Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, ODÉ JORDAAN on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT029583.

