Database Administrator

Purpose:

– The Database Administrator supports the Provincial Department of Health on the 90-90-90 programme for HIV and TB data management and analytics.

Minimum requirements:

– Matric and a 3-year National Diploma in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) or a Bachelor’s degree in ICT with 3-5 years’ experience directly related to the duties and responsibilities specified

– Sound knowledge of Microsoft SQL 2008R2 and SQL 2012/2014

– Sound knowledge of preventative/proactive maintenance and monitoring of systems

– Experience in setting up a failover cluster environment, with redundant storage solutions

– Experience in installation and configuration of new SQL servers

– SQL database language knowledge is required (T-SQL)

– Advanced query/script writing/designing/dynamic SQL skills

– SSRS report design and deployment based on business requirements

– Experience in supporting ETL SSIS packages

– Setting up of full and differential backups, maintenance jobs

– Experience with PowerBI or other business intelligence tools

Key performance areas:

– Administer database, data warehouse, data modelling and data governance, including the development of database and related processes and procedures for support

– Administer enterprise database SQL servers

– Provide user access to various databases, in respect of statistics

– Monitor and report on the database size and performance

– Ensure database availability and system stability

– Perform database backups and recovery as specified in the procedures

– Extraction of data sets for users, in accordance with procedures with special attention to data securityKnowledge, skills and competencies:

– Analytical: Collects and researches data; uses intuition and experience to complement data.

– Problem Solving: Gathers and analyses information skillfully; develops alternative solutions; works well in group problem solving situations.

– Interpersonal Skills

– Strong communication skills (both verbal and written)

– Teamwork: Balances team and individual responsibilities; contributes to building a positive team spirit; puts success of team above own interests.

– Business Acumen: Understands business implications of decisions; displays orientation to profitability; demonstrates knowledge of market and competition.

– Cost Consciousness: Works within approved budget.

– Ethics: Works with integrity and ethically.

– Organisational support: Follows policies and procedures.

– Judgement: Displays willingness to make decisions; exhibits sound and accurate judgement; includes appropriate people in decision-making process; makes timely decisions.

– Motivation: Demonstrates persistence and overcomes obstacles.

– Planning/Organizing: Prioritises and plans work activities; uses time efficiently; develops realistic action plans.

– Adaptability: Adapts to changes in the work environment; manages competing demands; able to deal with frequent change, delays, or unexpected events.

– Dependability: Follows instructions, responds to management direction; takes responsibility for own actions; keeps commitments.

– Initiative: Volunteers readily; asks for and offers help when needed.

– Innovation: Displays original thinking and creativity; meets challenges with resourcefulness; develops innovative approaches and ideas; presents ideas and information in a manner that gets others’ attention.

Closing date: 20 March 2019

Preference will be given to suitably qualified applicants who are members of the designated groups in line with the employment equity plan and targets of TB HIV Care. We also encourage people with disabilities to apply. In the event that you do not hear from us after a month of the closing date, please consider your application unsuccessful. TB HIV Care reserves the right to amend and/or withdraw adverts at any time without notification.

